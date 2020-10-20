Time is flying by, and we are already in Week 7 of the NFL season. The highlight of the week will come when the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the undefeated Tennessee Titans as two of the final three undefeated teams square off for the top seed in the AFC. This game was supposed to take place two weeks ago but was the first game of the NFL season to be postponed due to COVID-19.
The Steelers are two-point road favorites due to their voracious defense. No team has created more pressure than the blitz-happy Steelers, getting pressure on 41.2% of opponents’ dropbacks, far and away the highest rate in the league. The Titans’ Derrick Henry is coming off a monster 200-yard performance and takes on the league’s best run defense in a game that is set up to live up to the hype.
If a high-scoring affair is what you are looking for this week, look no further than the matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans, currently with the highest total at 56.5 points. Deshaun Watson is set to square off against Aaron Rodgers with both teams coming off road losses. The Texans have one of the worst defenses in football, while Rodgers is coming off his worst game of the season but is in a prime spot to bounce back.
Speaking of good quarterback play, the Broncos have one of their toughest tests of the season as the Chiefs come to town as nine-point favorites. The Broncos just pulled off the league’s biggest upset in Week 6 after upsetting the Patriots as eight-point underdogs and look to have a repeat performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
They will have to control the Chiefs and their ground game in this one, as not only do the Chiefs add Le’Veon Bell, but they are coming off a dominating performance against the Bills where they rushed for 245 yards, 161 to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.