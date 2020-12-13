Baltimore Ravens (7-5) at Cleveland Browns (9-3)
Moneyline: Ravens -161 (BetMGM), Browns +155 (William Hill)
Spread: Ravens -3
Total: 45.5
The Cleveland Browns put their four-game winning streak on the line when they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff between these two AFC North rivals is set for 6:15 p.m. Monday. The Ravens snapped their three-game losing streak against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13. It was their first win since Week 9 and just their second since Week 6.
The Ravens crushed the Browns 38-6 in the first meeting and won both games against them last season by a combined score of 71-40. This is a different Cleveland team, though, led by Kevin Stefanski, and he has Baker Mayfield rolling. The Browns’ quarterback has six touchdowns and 592 yards in his past two games. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 7 and he has the best 1-2 punch at running back in the league.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has more interceptions (7) than all of last season and he’s averaging 20 fewer rushing yards per game (60.8) than he did in 2019. His 63.8 completion percentage ranks 26th and his 186.8 passing yards per game are the fourth-fewest in the league.
Prediction: 24-21, Browns
Jarvis Landry OVER 4.5 Receptions -125 (DraftKings)
This number is way too low given what Landry has done of late and the success he’s had against the Ravens. Landry has eight catches and a touchdown in each of his last two games, with 21 targets and 205 yards. In two games against Baltimore last season, Landry had 19 targets, 15 catches, and 214 yards. He’s been Mayfield’s No. 1 option since losing Odell Beckham.
Nick Chubb OVER 78.5 Rushing Yards -110 (BetMGM)
The Ravens have allowed running backs to average 105.5 rushing yards against them over the past four games. Chubb is averaging 99.9 rushing yards per game this season and he averaged 93.4 rushing yards per game in 2019. Chubb has four 100-yard rushing games in his past six contests, and he’s had at least 80 yards in six of his past seven games. He also had success against the Ravens last season as he totaled 210 rushing yards against them in two meetings.
Mark Andrews OVER 3.5 Receptions -128 (BetMGM) & Anytime Touchdown +150 (FanDuel)
Andrews is expected to make his return after missing the last two weeks due to COVID-19. The Ravens’ tight end has a great matchup against a Browns team he lit up earlier in the season. Andrews had five grabs for 58 yards and he scored two touchdowns against Cleveland in Week 1. It was a sign of things to come for the Browns as they’ve allowed the second-most touchdowns (nine) and the third-most catches (69) to tight ends. Andrews comes into this game having totaled 16 targets and 12 catches in his past two games. He had three touchdowns against Cleveland last season, so that’s five in his past three games against them.