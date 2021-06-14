We only have one NBA playoff game Tuesday night, and it features a suddenly short-handed Brooklyn Nets team looking to bounce back after dropping two in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks. And even though there is only one game, there are a handful of interesting betting aspects of this contest.
For starters, the storyline of this game is the fact that the Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Of course, Kevin Durant is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting, but Brooklyn will need its role players to step up if it has any chance of winning this game.
One of those players is Mike James, who is sporting a 25% assist rate and 25.5% usage rate with both Irving and Harden off the floor this season. That makes him someone to certainly keep an eye on when his points and assists props come out, as he has seen the usage and should see the minutes to go over both of those marks.
Meanwhile, Durant’s points prop has opened at 33.5 and while that is a gaudy number, it is tough to not take the over. He scored 28 points in Game 4 despite shooting 9 of 25 from the field. And with Irving and Harden off the floor this season, his usage rate sits at a healthy 34.2% mark while also averaging 1.68 fantasy points per minute in the split. Twenty-five field-goal attempts are a lock for Durant, and he’s actually flirted with this 33.5 mark throughout the postseason, whether he’s played alongside the two all-stars or not.
Finally, I like Jrue Holiday to continue facilitating in Game 5. Last game, the Bucks put the ball in Holiday’s hands more, as he averaged 6.08 seconds per touch while possessing the basketball for nearly seven minutes. They let Holiday run the pick and roll with Giannis Antetokounmpo a lot more and with Brooklyn lacking rim protection, there could be an avenue for some easy assists again here. He had nine assists last game and if his role remains the same on Tuesday, don’t be surprised if Holiday records plenty of assists again.