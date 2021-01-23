There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including a 10:30 a.m. start between two original six teams as the Chicago Blackhawks look to sweep the two-game set against the Detroit Red Wings. Chicago made easy work of Detroit on Friday as it won 4-1 thanks to two points from Patrick Kane.
It was Chicago’s first win of the season and although wins may be hard to come by in 2021, you should always consider them and the over on Kane’s shot prop (3.5) each time they face off against the Red Wings.
Below you’ll find a few of my favorite bets for Sunday, and if you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com
New York Rangers +114 (PointsBet) at Pittsburgh Penguins -130 (DraftKings) — 6.5 points
These two teams combined for seven goals Friday as the Penguins came from behind to win 4-3. Pittsburgh has won three straight games and it has played to the over in all five of their contests. It has scored at least three goals in three straight and it has given up at least three goals in every game. This is a trend to follow as both teams rank inside the top 10 scoring chances and high-danger chances for and against, per 60 minutes at 5v5. This should be one of the highest-paced games on the slate.
Prediction: 5-4, New York Rangers
Best Bet: Over 6.5
New York Islanders -128 (DraftKings) at New Jersey Devils +120 (PointsBet) — 5.5 points
This is a game I’d probably stay away from if MacKenzie Blackwood were able to play, but he was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list before the first game between these two teams. The Islanders and the under hit as they took care of New Jersey 4-1. New York has a 3-1 record to start 2021 and it has played to the under in all four of its games. Semyon Varlamov has turned aside 81 of the 82 shots he’s faced in three games (two shutouts). If Ilya Sorokin gets the start, stay away from the total but you can still consider the Islanders on the money line.
Pick: 3-2, New York Islanders
Best Bet: Islanders
Other bets to consider:
Money line:
St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames
Totals:
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues U 5.5
Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks U 5.5
San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild U 5.5
Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets O 6.5
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars U 5.5
Parlay
Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche