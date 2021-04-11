The NBA has a robust nine-game slate on tap for Monday. The NCAA Tournament is in our rear view, so the association is the only way for basketball bettors to get their fix the next few months. The weekend schedule was ugly in the NBA, with more than half the games having double-digit spreads Saturday, while some Sunday games did not but probably should have. Monday’s slate has a lot more evenly matched teams, so we should expect more competitive games.
The two best games are on ESPN, with the 76ers visiting the Mavericks early and the hometown Nuggets traveling to Golden State for the nightcap. Philly and Dallas have been profitable for bettors in 2021. Dallas has covered the spread in 51% of its games. The 76ers have been very good for bettors covering 57% of their contests and creating a flat-rate profit on spread bets. Dallas is a slightly more efficient offense, averaging 115 points per 100 for the 10th-best mark in the NBA. Philly is not far behind in 14th at 112.7.
The big mismatch in this game is on the defensive side of the ball. Philadelphia has allowed the third-fewest points to opponents per 100 possessions at just 107.9. It is very stingy on that side of the ball. The Mavericks’ weakness has been the ability to stop people. The 113.1 points they allow ranks 19th. The Mavericks do have the added advantage of being at home, so that will even things a bit. Our numbers at FTN Bets slightly favor the 76ers even on the road. If Dallas is favored, betting the money line on the 76ers is a great value play. If Philly is favored by two points or less, it makes more sense to lay the points and get the -110 payout.
As for the nightcap, this is an interesting spot for the Nuggets. They had an early game Sunday against the Celtics and then had to fly out to the Bay Area to take on the Warriors on Monday night. A road team playing on a back-to-back is one of the toughest things to do and usually requires an adjustment of at least a point or two to a neutral-court full-rest spread. Despite the perception, Golden State is not a good offensive team this year. The Warriors average just 109.1 per 100, 23rd for offensive efficiency. Remember, this is not your Kevin Durant/Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson group anymore.
This team lacks that offensive firepower but has played better defense. The Warriors rank 10th for fewest points allowed per 100, giving up under 112 points. Perception has not caught up with reality yet, which is why the Warriors have played to the under the fourth most of any team in the NBA at 58.5%.
That said, I would not want to play the under due to the Nuggets. The Nuggets are the fourth-most efficient offense in the NBA behind Utah, Brooklyn and the Clippers, who have traded back and forth for the top three spots on a near-daily basis. Denver is also a league-average defensive team, ranking 14th for defensive efficiency. Bettors have seen this play out often during the season. The Nuggets are the third-best over team in the league with 59.6% of games over the total. It makes sense that this would be the case given the strength of their offense and weakness on the defensive side.
Denver is still much better than the Warriors and even on the road projects as a five-point favorite according to FTN Bets power ratings. Anything below that and the value play is to lay the points and take the -110. I would not chase the Warriors side unless you can find this at +8.5 or higher. That is unlikely, but you never know how a spread might move during the day. Absent any major injury news, look for the Nuggets at -5.5 or below and bet them if you can find that number.