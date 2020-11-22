Los Angeles Rams (6-3) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)
Moneyline: Rams +190 (William Hill), Buccaneers -210 (FanDuel)
Spread: Buccaneers -4.5
Total: 48
The Los Angeles Rams will play their fifth and final road game of the year in the Eastern time zone when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay has won four of its past five games, but all three losses have come in prime time. All three of the Rams' losses have come on the road so something has to give in this NFC matchup.
Both teams have plenty of weapons on offense but don’t be surprised if the defense shines. The Rams have allowed the second-fewest yards per game (296.4), the second-fewest points per game (18.7), and the third-fewest passing yards per game (199.7). They came into the week ranked third in sacks with 31 and have allowed a league-best eight passing touchdowns.
The Buccaneers have the best rush defense in the league (76.6 yards per game) and they’ve surrendered the third-fewest yards per game (300.3). Tampa Bay also ranks inside the top 10 in points allowed per game (22.6) and passing yards allowed per game (223.7). The Bucs came into the week ranked second in sacks with 32 and first in interceptions with 12.
The Rams will hang around in this game as they forced two turnovers against Russell Wilson last week, holding the Seahawks’ quarterback to a 57.0 passer rating. Wilson failed to throw a passing touchdown, which was the fifth time a quarterback had zero touchdowns in a game against them this season.
Ultimately, Tampa Bay’s defensive front will be too much for Jared Goff, and the Buccaneers should have more success running the football. Ronald Jones racked up 192 yards on the ground last week, and he’s hit the century mark on the ground in four of his past seven games.
Prediction: 24-21, Tampa Bay
Cooper Kupp OVER 5.5 receptions, +110 ( BetMGM ) & OVER 57.5 receiving yards -110 (FanDuel)
The Rams rank sixth in the NFL in rushing attempts, but they’ll struggle to run the ball against the Buccaneers. Kupp has the best matchup in the slot as he’ll avoid Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis. Both have been terrific for Tampa Bay this season. Kupp leads the Rams with 33 targets over the past four weeks (27 in his past two games).