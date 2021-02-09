When it comes to betting on the NBA, one of the most important parts is to follow the news as games and matchups will change based on this information. For Wednesday’s slate of NBA games, there are nine to choose from and a plethora of news to take advantage of. Using this information, we can place wagers with knowledge before the lines adjust.
Here’s a look at our best bets for the NBA Wednesday.
Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
For Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, be sure to keep an eye on the props for Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Jrue Holiday, the Bucks’ starting point guard, is out due to health protocols. This leaves a lot of ball-handling and scoring that will be filled in by Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Using the FTN Splits tool, we can see that Giannis’ usage and Middleton’s assist rate rises without Holiday.
In the Bucks’ most recent contest without Holiday, Middleton registered 12 assists and Antetokounmpo took 23 shots in 33 minutes, while getting to the stripe eight times. Giannis is averaging 18 shots per game on the season, so a five-shot boost without Holiday is certainly something worth noting. Keep an eye on both player’s props after they are released Wednesday afternoon.
The Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks game total
The Mavericks are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, 26th in defensive efficiency. That makes them one of the more attractive games each night from a betting perspective. With that said, there is an underlying factor that may lead us to believe that this game’s total may be too high when released.
Both Dallas and Atlanta are in the bottom half of the NBA in terms of eFG% and points per game. Dallas is 12-13 on the over this season, while Atlanta is the worst team in the NBA on the over, going 7-16. This also means that Atlanta has been the most profitable team when it comes to betting the under.
Atlanta also ranks in the top 10 in terms of defensive efficiency, which may surprise some people. While the most recent Hawks and Mavericks game did hit the over, that may cause this total to be far too inflated when released. Keep an eye on it, as we could see a number close to 230 or more, which the under would have some value.