After an exciting NFL Divisional Round weekend, we are down to four teams in the NFL playoffs.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns 22-17 despite Patrick Mahomes leaving the game in the middle of the third quarter with a concussion. Despite the win, the Chiefs have failed to cover in eight of their last nine games. They head into championship weekend as 2.5-point favorites against the Buffalo Bills with Patrick Mahomes expected back and sit as the favorite (+200) to win the Super Bowl.
The Buffalo Bills held off the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 in a game that saw Lamar Jackson, like Patrick Mahomes, leave the game with a concussion. The game flipped on a 101-yard interception return by Taron Johnson, the longest in playoff history. The Ravens were down 10-3 and inside the 10-yard line when the game flipped on its head, as Johnson sent the Bills to their first AFC Championship game since 1994.
While the new guard squares off in the AFC Championship with Mahomes and Josh Allen doing battle to see who goes to the Super Bowl, it is the old guard in the NFC Championship game.
The Green Bay Packers won and covered (-6.5) against the injured Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the only game of the weekend to go over the total. Aaron Rodgers was masterful against the top-rated Rams defense, throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns. His 296 yards was the most of any quarterback on the weekend, cashing in a big way for his backers (+400).
Rodgers will face off against Tom Brady, who will soon have played in a conference championship game in 14 of 19 seasons as a professional in the NFC Championship game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only underdog to win outright, as they dominated the Saints 30-20. While Brady was fantastic, his counterpart Drew Brees was anything but. He averaged 3.94 yards per pass attempt and completed just one pass greater than 15 yards down the field. Nothing is official, but all signs point to this disappointing game being the last in a legendary career for Brees.