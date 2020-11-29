Seattle Seahawks (7-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1)
Moneyline: Seahawks -260 (FanDuel), Eagles +240 (William Hill)
Spread: Seahawks -6
Total: 48.5
The Philadelphia Eagles only have three wins on the season, but they’ll find themselves atop the NFC East if they beat the visiting Seattle Seahawks Monday night.
A win for the Seahawks would be their eighth of the season and would also put them atop their division in the NFC West. Seattle won both games they played at Lincoln Financial Field last season (19-7 both times), including the NFC Wild Card matchup. Russell Wilson enters this matchup with a perfect 5-0 record against the Eagles.
Carson Wentz is expected to get the start, but reports suggest rookie Jalen Hurts could receive an increase in snaps as the Eagles look to end their two-game losing streak. Wentz leads the NFL in interceptions (14), fumbles lost (4), turnovers (18) and sacks (40). He’s thrown at least two picks in six of his 10 games and has only played two games without an interception.
Heading into Week 12, Wilson ranked second in sacks behind Wentz with 33 and his 10 interceptions are one shy from matching his career-high mark, but he’s thrown 30 passing touchdowns to Wentz’s 14.
Wilson enters the week with a career-best 70.7% completion percentage, third in the NFL.
This could be the last start in 2020 for Wentz if he can’t find a way to move the ball against a Seattle defense that ranks 32nd in yards per game (434.9) and passing yards per game (343.7). Their 69.7 completion percentage allowed to quarterbacks is the third-highest mark in the NFL. Unfortunately for Wentz, his 58.4% completion percentage ranks 32nd in the league.
It’s hard to back the Eagles, given the struggles from Wentz and the holes on the offensive line, as they’ll be rostering their ninth different O-line combination of the season. The total opened up at 52 but has dropped to 48.5 and for good reason as Philadelphia has been held to 17 points in each of their past two games and they rank 24th in points per game (22).
Seattle ranks second in points per game (31.8) and expects to get Chris Carson back this week. The Eagles have allowed at least 116 rushing yards in seven straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
Prediction: 28-17, Seattle
DK Metcalf OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards -110 (FanDuel)
Metcalf doesn’t have the easiest matchup against cornerback Darius Slay, but he has big play written all over him. The Seahawks’ wideout is averaging 18 yards per reception (fifth-best), and he’s surpassed 68.5 yards in seven of his 10 games this season. He torched the Eagles in his two games last season (10 receptions for 195 yards).
Jalen Reagor OVER 3.5 Receptions, -154 ( BetMGM ) & OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards -110 (FanDuel)
Rookie wideout Reagor is starting to trend up as he’s led the Eagles’ wideouts in targets and catches in each of the past two games. He has four grabs and 99 yards in his past two games and has four catches in three of his last four contests.