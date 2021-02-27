The All-Star break is right around the corner, but we have plenty of basketball on tap for Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting lines ahead of this slate of NBA action and see what stands out.
Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks
236.5 total; the pick: OVER
This may seem like a high number, but we know Milwaukee is still playing at one of the fastest paces in all of basketball. Its defense hasn’t been as good all season, especially with Jrue Holiday sidelined. With Holiday off the floor, Milwaukee’s defensive rating drops from 108.6 to 114.5, and its plus/minus drops by 5.21. The Bucks’ last three games have all gone over this mark. While they faced some defenses worse than the Clippers during that stretch, I still expect both of these teams to go back and forth here. Milwaukee has gone over the total 62.5 percent of the time this season, good for the fifth-highest rate in basketball. The Clippers have gone over 58.8 percent of the time, the sixth-highest mark.
Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
224.5 total; the pick: OVER
The Lakers have obviously struggled as of late with Anthony Davis sidelined, especially on the offensive end. They’ve been held under 100 points in three of their last five games, though they have played some strong defenses during that span. Facing a Warriors unit that ranks second in the NBA in pace, I like the Lakers to get back on track offensively, especially LeBron James. A fast-paced game is great for him. LeBron ranks third in all of basketball in transition points per game on the season (6.1), so facing a fast-paced Golden State team is enticing. Meanwhile, the Lakers' defense also takes a hit with Davis sidelined. Their defensive rating drops by over five points with Davis off the floor this season, while their plus/minus drops by 4.25.
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons
Line: NYK -0.5
New York is on the second end of a back-to-back, but that line is very enticing when you consider that this team is playing surprisingly well this season. The Pistons are just bad. The Knicks have actually covered a solid 54.5 percent of the time, one of the 10 best. This is an early line, and one you’ll probably want to get on as soon as possible. With the Knicks’ ability to defend, the Pistons will have difficulty scoring at times. New York is also 18-15 against the spread this season, the sixth-best record in the league.