The Memorial Day MLB slate is upon us, and with the notoriety of being one of the most extensive slates of the season, this one doesn’t disappoint. With so many games throughout the date, we have an ample number of bets to sift through.
The difference in baseball compared to other sports is how the spreads (run lines) are measured. Unlike other sports where the size of a spread can vary, baseball’s spreads are defaulted to 1.5 runs, with the odds being juiced one way or another. This makes targeting games before all of the odds are up a bit easier, especially for the sake of these articles.
Below are my favorite bets for Monday.
Detroit Tigers at Milwaukee Brewers
The pick: Brewers -1.5
The Tigers have been an offense to pick on with opposing pitching all season, and I fully intend on doing the same with one of the Brewers’ best pitchers toeing the rubber Monday. Corbin Burnes has been a diamond in the rough for the Crew this season, posting a 2.33 ERA and 74 strikeouts through only 46.1 innings of work. He should have no problem keeping this firepower-lacking offense in check and when relieved, the fact that we could see Devin Williams and Josh Hader out of the bullpen only instills more confidence in the run line here.
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
The pick: Twins -1.5
Sticking with the theme of good pitchers against bad offenses, the Orioles should have a tough time scoring runs in bunches with José Berríos on the mound for the Twins. Baltimore already ranks 24th in the MLB in runs per game (3.83), but over its last three games prior to Sunday had only averaged two runs per game. While Berríos’ ERA (3.27) isn’t as elite as the aforementioned Burnes’, he’s averaging over a strikeout per inning and is posting his lowest home run rate (2.6%) since 2017. With the firepower the Twins are able to provide on offense, throwing Berríos on the mound only helps instill confidence in their -1.5 run line Monday.