There are six games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, with five of the six favorites checking in as at least -205 on the money line. Below you'll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props, which can be beneficial on a night with so many heavy favorites on the board.
New Jersey Devils +225 (FanDuel) at New York Islanders -238 (DraftKings) - 5.5
The New York Islanders are massive home favorites as they host the New Jersey Devils at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Isles shouldn’t be this big of a favorite despite wins in five of their six games against the Devils this season. The Islanders are coming off two straight losses to the Buffalo Sabres and have only won two of their past seven games.
The Devils have reeled off wins in four of their past five games after losing 14 of their previous 15. They’re fresh off a 4-3 overtime win against the Boston Bruins thanks to a strong showing from MacKenzie Blackwood who is on a four-game winning streak.
Even though the Islanders have won four straight games against New Jersey, three of those games were decided by one goal and the other was decided by two goals. The Devils have played New York tough, and the Islanders are playing some of their worst hockey of the season.
The Islanders rank 30th in goals per 60 at 5v5 (1.57) since April 5, according to Natural Stat Trick. They’ve only allowed 2.03 per 60 at 5v5, which is the seventh-best mark in the league so consider the under 5.5. I also think the Devils at +1.5 (-130 Tipico) is a good bet to consider.
Prediction: 3-2, New York Islanders
Best Bet: Under 5.5
Prop: Yegor Sharangovich O 2.5 SOG
Buffalo Sabres +293 (DraftKings) at Pittsburgh Penguins -340 (PointsBet) - 6
The Buffalo Sabres are riding a bit of a high as they head into their matchup in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. Buffalo has won two straight games and they were led by rookie goalie Michael Houser who picked up a win in his NHL debut Monday. He picked up another victory the next night and he enters the game with a .940 SV% after turning aside 79 of 84 shots in 24 hours.
The Sabres are huge underdogs but they’ve beaten some good teams over the past month, including the Penguins, Bruins and Capitals. Buffalo played Pittsburgh in a back-to-back on April 17-18 in a 3-2 loss and a 4-2 win. Like the Devils, the Sabres are in play on the puck line and you can get them at +2.5 (-126 at FanDuel). All the Sabres have to do is not lose to the Pens by more than two goals, which I know can be a lot to ask, but they haven’t been a complete pushover of late.
Prediction: 4-2, Pittsburgh
Best Bet: Sabres +2.5
Prop: Sidney Crosby O 2.5 SOG; Sidney Crosby anytime goal
Others to consider: Hurricanes -1.5; Toronto Maple Leafs; Edmonton Oilers -1.5; Connor McDavid O 1.5 Points; Leon Draisaitl O 1.5 Points