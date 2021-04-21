There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, which means plenty of action on the board. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com. Make sure you check out FTN’s free Parlay Calculator to get the best possible odds.
New Jersey Devils +228 (William Hill) at Pittsburgh Penguins -263 (DraftKings) — O/U 6.5
The Penguins enter as heavy home favorites as they welcome the Devils to PPG Paints Arena. The Pens edged the Devils 7-6 Tuesday; the win marked their third straight against New Jersey this season. We’ve seen a combined 30 goals between both teams in their last three meetings with the over cashing in all three games. Consider the over 6.5, which you can get at Tipico Sportsbook at +110. You can also get over 6.0 at -110 over at PointsBet.
The Penguins have scored at least four goals in seven of their last 10 games and 10 of their past 14. Meanwhile, the Devils have surrendered at least four goals in eight of their last 10 games and 11 of their past 15. New Jersey ranks 30th in goals allowed at 5v5 per 60 minutes since March 21, according to Natural Stat Trick. It’s a big reason why they’ve lost seven straight games and 13 of their past 15. On the flip side, Pittsburgh’s 3.01 GF/60 at 5v5 over the past month ranks third in the NHL. Both teams rank inside the top 10 in scoring chances created at 5v5 over the same time span, so we could see plenty of goals again.
Prediction: 5-3, Pittsburgh
Best bet: OVER 6.5 +100 (Tipico)
Prop bet: Sidney Crosby O 2.5 SOG
Philadelphia Flyers +130 (DraftKings) at New York Rangers -149 (William Hill) — O/U 6
The Rangers host the struggling Flyers at Madison Square Garden as they look to continue their playoff push. The Rangers sit in fifth place in the East, just six points back of the Boston Bruins, despite a division-high +28 goal differential. They’ve won four of their last five games and eight of their past 12.
They’ve also had a lot of success against the Flyers as they’ve outscored Philly by a score of 22-10 in their last four matchups. The Flyers have lost 12 of 17 and their 1.68 GF/60 at 5v5 over the last month is the worst mark in the NHL. New York ranks fifth in goals for per 60 at 5v5 (2.99) over that same time span. It won’t get any easier for Philadelphia as Igor Shesterkin enters with a .874 high danger save percentage at 5v5, which trails only Andrei Vasilevskiy. Sheshterkin’s overall save percentage at 5v5 ranks fifth among goalies with 1,000-minutes played (.930).
Prediction: 4-3, New York
Best bet: Rangers
Prop: Mika Zibanejad O 2.5 SOG; Artemi Panarin 2-Point
Game Other bets to consider: WSH ML; DAL ML; OTT @ VAN U 6