The NBA playoffs have gotten off to a fantastic start. We’ve seen games come down to the wire and produce incredible individual performances. The action continues Tuesday with a three-game slate, providing plenty of opportunities for some betting exposure.
We saw a handful of star players struggle from the field in the opening games over the weekend, including Jayson Tatum, who shot 6 of 20 in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets. His points-scored prop opens up at 30.5, and I am leaning toward the over, as the entire Boston team played poorly outside of Robert Williams. With Jaylen Brown unavailable for the Celtics, Tatum is going to continue to see plenty of usage, sporting a near 35% mark with Brown off the floor this season.
Attempting 20 field goals is a lot, but it almost feels like Tatum’s floor right now, so I’m expecting a higher number in Game 2. Tatum already ranks inside the top 12 in isolation points per game on the year (3.9), while the Nets allowed the most points per game off the play type during the regular season (9.3). And in Game 1, Tatum saw 11 isolation possessions, up from his season average of 4.7.
Staying in this same game and with another points prop, 24.5 seems a bit too low for Kyrie Irving. Yes, I know the Nets are at full strength, but when this team has all three stars available, James Harden is more of a facilitator, sporting an assist rate over 30%, while his usage rate is actually under 20%. Irving scored 29 points in Game 1 against Boston, and he scored at least 24 points in about 60% of his games in the regular season. Now in the playoffs with Irving playing 38-40 minutes, 24.5 points just seems too low.
Finally, let’s go to Phoenix where the Suns have a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a very low-scoring game, finishing 99-90. In today’s age, it is rare to see both teams fail to reach the century mark, though it is obviously worth noting that these are two of the best defensive units in the league.
However, I am taking the over on the 208.5 total. With so many star players from this contest, I expect more points to be scored in Game 2. Anthony Davis has plenty of improvement on the horizon, while I think we see LeBron James be more active during the second half of this contest.