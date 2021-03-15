There’s plenty of NHL action Tuesday with seven games on the schedule. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Arizona Coyotes +177 (DraftKings) at Minnesota Wild -200 (PointsBet) — O/U 5.5
The Minnesota Wild are one of the hottest teams going. They’ll put their four-game winning streak on the line as they look to beat the Arizona Coyotes for the third straight game. Beating any team three times in a row is difficult, but the Wild have made it look pretty easy so far, outscoring them 8-1 in two wins. Minnesota has won 11 of its last 14 games and registered at least a point in 13 of the past 17 games. It’s hard to lay the juice on the money line with the Wild but I like the under 5.5 and you can get it at -130 at William Hill. You can also get them at +125 on the puck line (-1.5), as they rank first in goals for at 5v5 per 60 minutes (3.09). Arizona ranks 29th (1.98).
The Wild have only allowed four goals during their four-game winning streak and two games came against the Vegas Golden Knights. According to Natural Stat Trick, Minnesota has surrendered the third-fewest high-danger chances, fourth-fewest scoring chances, and the eighth-fewest goals at 5v5 per 60 minutes.
A big part of their spark came when Mats Zuccarello returned to the lineup. Minnesota has an 11-3-1 record when he plays. He has four goals and 18 points in 15 games, and he’s surpassed his 1.5 shot prop in seven straight games and nine of his past 10. His linemate Kirill Kaprizov leads all rookies in points with 24 in 26 games, and he’s surpassed his 2.5 shot prop in three straight games and seven of his past nine. He has three goals and 16 shots in the past two games against Arizona. Consider both overs on their shot props as well as anytime points or goals, which can be found at DraftKings.
Prediction: 3-1, Minnesota
Best bet: U 5.5
Prop bet: Mats Zuccarello O 1.5 SOG; Kirill Kaprizov O 2.5 SOG; Kaprizov point -130
Carolina Hurricanes -233 (William Hill) at Detroit Red Wings +205 (William Hill) — O/U 5.5
I try to avoid heavy favorites, but there are a few on the board and Carolina has been very profitable this season. This is the third straight week where I’ve suggested taking them on the puck line (-1.5). You can get them at +105 at William Hill using our free Parlay Calculator at FTNBets.com.
The Hurricanes enter this matchup on an eight-game winning streak. They’ve outscored their opponents 30-15 and they’ve beaten Detroit twice in this run (5-2 and 2-1). This is a major mismatch as the Red Wings have allowed the fourth-most shots and the 11th-most goals at 5v5 per 60 minutes. Detroit ranks 28th in GF/60 and 30th in HDCF/60. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have surrendered the 10th-fewest shots and fourth-fewest goals at 5v5 per hour. Carolina’s 41 points are one back of the New York Islanders for the league lead, and they’re the only team with 10 wins at home and on the road.
Prediction: 4-1, Carolina
Best bet: Carolina -1.5
Prop: Andrei Svechnikov OVER 2.5 SOG
Others to consider:
Sides: Tampa Bay Lightning; Colorado Avalanche -1.5
Totals: BUF @ NJ U 5.5; NYI @ WSH U 5.5
Shot Props: Alex Ovechkin O 3.5 SOG; Brock Nelson O 2.5 SOG; Mikko Rantanen O 2.5 SOG; Nathan MacKinnon O 3.5 SOG