Per KenPom, only one conference (the Big West) played a higher percentage of close games than the Sun Belt (KP defines close games as those decided by four points or fewer).
Fittingly, all four first-round games in the Sun Belt Tournament feature point spreads of five or less. One of those games involves Arkansas Little Rock (UALR), the near-consensus preseason pick to win the league. The Trojans stumbled badly in league play, culminating in the tumultuous departure of preseason Sun Belt player of the year Markquis Nowell in mid-February.
Following Nowell’s unceremonious exit, the Trojans won once in their final eight contests. Because the Sun Belt opted for a “pod” system in which each league member played a series of games against just four opponents, this is the first meeting between UALR and Appalachian State. The Mountaineers are my dark-horse pick in the tournament, a selection aided in large part by their rating on ShotQuality.com, which rates every shot taken in every Division I game and adjusts for the level of competition. App State graded out No. 100, the second-highest grade in the Sun Belt behind Coastal Carolina (97).
While UALR’s problems were primarily personnel-based, App State suffered through a myriad list of COVID and injury-related afflictions. Despite a few painful late-season losses, Dustin Kerns’ crew is as healthy as at any point since the start of the season and holds a major backcourt edge over the Nowell-less version of UALR.
The Trojans are primarily a rim-attacking, dribble drive-based offense, which portends little success against an App State defense that fouls at the lowest rate of any Sun Belt team. Without the head of the snake, UALR lacks the punch to beat a strong App State defense, and this line (App State +1) appears to be mispriced based on UALR’s preseason reputation and success in the Nowell portion of the schedule.