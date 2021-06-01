The NBA playoffs roll along with four more games Wednesday — three of them are elimination games, with the Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Mavericks being the odd one out.
Below are two bets that I am targeting for the four-game slate.
Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers
The pick: Sixers -6.5 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)
With the 76ers back at home, the only reason that I can see for the spread being this close is the fact that Joel Embiid is on the injury report after failing to finish Game 4 with knee soreness.
In each of the three earlier games, the Sixers covered this spread with room to spare and lost a narrow game that came down to the final few minutes in the game Embiid left.
Taking this bet is banking on Embiid playing, which is something that I have confidence in. He didn’t experience a new injury and the designation of ‘knee soreness’ comes off as more precautionary than anything.
Assuming Embiid is active, the 76ers should be motivated to put this series away to give him as much extra time to rest ahead of the second round as he can get.
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
The pick: Hawks +1.5 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)
This is another of the three potential elimination games, as the Hawks head back to the Garden with a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Home court advantage gives the Knicks a narrow 1.5-point advantage according to oddsmakers, and their regular season backs this up. They were the best team in the NBA against the spread this season (46-29-1), posting a 14-5 record against the spread as the home favorite.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, this isn’t the regular season and they’ve looked all sorts of off through the first four games. Not only has their defense struggled to contain Trae Young and the Hawks perimeter attack, but the league’s Most Improved Player, Julius Randle, has been virtually non-existent.
I’m banking on the Hawks’ momentum here and going with the narrative that it’s too little, too late for the Knicks here and think there’s an outside shot that the Hawks end up as narrow favorites before tip-off.