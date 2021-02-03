There are eight games scheduled in the NHL for Thursday, after we saw a third game postponed due to COVID-19. The New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild have all seen their games get postponed.
Below you’ll find a few of my favorite bets for Thursday, and if you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Vancouver Canucks +165 (BetAmerica) at Toronto Maple Leafs -179 (WilliamHill) - 6.5
Vancouver and Toronto play each other for the first time this season, and it’s the first of three straight between these teams. The Canucks are playing their fourth of six straight on the road, while the Maple Leafs return home after a 3-1 record on the road. Both teams are coming off losses, but Toronto has had a much better start to the season (7-2-1) compared to the Canucks (6-7-).
The Maple Leafs are heavy favorites, but they’re a strong play and you can include the over to make it worth your time. The Canucks have played to the over in 10 of their 13 games, and they’ve allowed at least five goals in seven of those contests. They come in having allowed 3.69 goals per game on the season (fourth most). Vancouver has allowed a league-high 30.78 scoring-chances at 5v5 per 60 minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick. They’ve also surrendered the fourth-most high-danger chances at 5v5.
Betting nugget: 70% of the games played in the North Division have seen at least six goals scored in them.
Prediction: 5-3, Toronto Maple Leafs
Other picks to consider: STL over ARI; CAR over CHI; MON -1.5 vs. OTT
Shot props:
Andrei Svechnikov OVER 2.5 SOG -139 (DraftKings)
Svechnikov is one of my favorite props to take each time the Carolina Hurricanes touch the ice. The winger has five goals on the season and has only played seven games (seven points). He has 25 shots so far (at least two in every game) and 18 in his past two games. He continues to play heavy minutes and is the trigger man on Carolina’s first power-play unit. Svechnikov scored a goal on six shots in Carolina’s 4-3 win against Chicago on Tuesday. The Blackhawks have coughed up the third-most shots per 60 minutes at 5v5.
David Perron OVER 2.5 SOG +115 (DraftKings)
Perron has cruised past 2.5 shots on goal in five of his past six games. He has four goals and eight points over that span as well. Perron put three pucks on net against the Coyotes on Tuesday and his line had a team-high seven shots at 5v5. They created five scoring chances and one-high danger chance at even strength. Arizona has allowed the 11th-most shot attempts per 60 minutes, at 5v5.
Other to consider: John Carlson OVER 2.5 SOG +105 (DraftKings)