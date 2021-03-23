As with any week, Wednesday presents us with a massive NBA slate to focus on from a betting perspective. While not all the games have had their lines posted yet, there has already been a handful of lines posted by various books that are offering value early on the slate.
Below are a pair of bets that I love on Wednesday’s slate.
Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors
The pick: Nuggets -1.5 (-110), PointsBet
I promise I’m not just picking on the team with the longest losing streak in the NBA. Well, I guess that’s part of it. The Raptors have been downright abysmal during their nine-game losing streak, allowing 119.8 points per game while only posting 108.6 points on the offensive end. Sure, they’ve been down key players for most of this streak, but even over the last week, they’ve surrendered 116 points per game with two of the three losses coming to the Cavs and the Rockets.
The Nuggets have been a volatile team at times this season and come in on the second leg of a back-to-back, but they have held their own with a 3-3 record against the spread on no rest, while the Raptors have posted an 8-10 record against the spread at home this season. With a spread of 1.5 points, you’re essentially banking on a Nuggets win, as it’s extremely rare for an NBA game to finish within one point, given the tendency to see late-game fouls. With the Raptors losing nine straight and the Nuggets having won eight of their last 10 games (ahead of Tuesday’s game), I’ll ride the trend and bet on the Nuggets.
Charlotte Hornets at Houston Rockets
The pick: Rockets +3 (-110), PointsBet
The Rockets just ended a 20-game losing streak Monday, so there is definitely some risk baked in here, but I’m OK going back to the well assuming they get Victor Oladipo back against a Hornets team that just lost their star in LaMelo Ball. In Charlotte’s first game without Ball, it posted an offensive rating of 8.14 points below their season average (down to 100.89) while scoring 11.74 points below their season average (100), showing the glaring void that he leaves.
On the flip side, the return of the Rockets stars in John Wall, Victor Oladipo and Christian Wood would do wonders for the Rockets. Wall ranks in the top half of the NBA in offensive real plus/minus among point guards, while Wood ranks fourth in the same stat among all qualified centers and Victor Oladipo ranks 13th among all shooting guards in defensive real plus/minus. With all three on the court, there’s a massive improvement on both sides of the ball, and they become a team capable of not only competing, but winning games.