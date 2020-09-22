Week 2 is in the books after a thrilling upset by the Las Vegas Raiders over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. It was reported to be a losing week for the legal sportsbooks, which means it was a great one for bettors. Taking an early look at the lines is how to get ahead in your sports betting research, so let’s take a look at Week 3.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) at Denver Broncos (+6)
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come to town to take on the hometown Broncos, and an early line in favor of TB (-6) leaves the Broncos as a home dog. Week 2 was not kind to the Broncos, as they lost QB Drew Lock and WR Courtland Sutton to injuries — neither will play in Week 3, and Sutton is done for the year. While the Buccaneers have not been overly impressive through two weeks, the Broncos’ injuries have the books leaving heavily toward the Buccaneers. Keep in mind, the Broncos are 2-0 ATS in 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
In what could very well be the game of the year and a look at a potential AFC Championship, the Chiefs will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Entering Week 3, the Ravens are 2-0 against the spread while the Chiefs are 1-1. They won by just three points in Week 2 against the Chargers. One interesting stat to note is that while the Ravens are 2-0 ATS, both Ravens unders have hit in 2020. With two of the best offenses in football, will the under hit in a Ravens game again? The current total is 53.5 points, the third-highest over/under in Week 3.
Green Bay Packers (+3) at New Orleans Saints (-3)
Sunday night also has a potential conference championship preview with the Packers traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints. New Orleans is looking for redemption after being upset Monday night by the Raiders. But, given how they played, is -3 too large of a spread?
NFL betting insider Michael Lombardi noted that only seven of Drew Brees’ 68 pass attempts in 2020 have traveled more than 10 yards downfield. This does not bode well against a Packers team that can put up points in a hurry.
The Packers have scored 85 points in two weeks against the Vikings and Lions, and while the defense has struggled at times, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lead the NFL with 7.1 yards per play. With how the Raiders moved the ball through the air against the Saints on Monday, the Packers (+3) carry some early value in Week 3.