We’ve officially hit the doldrums, a time when any coachspeak quote or offseason beach workout is repeatedly dissected. With all teams on siesta until training camps commence, it’s the perfect time to start diving into futures markets, especially player props. Brad Evans from FTN Bets offers up two of his favorites before the line values evaporate under the sizzling summer sun. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you.
Trevor Lawrence OVER 22.5 passing touchdowns (-130, BetMGM) — Possibly as or more exquisite than his brother’s rather eccentric wardrobe taste, the proposed line is an extraordinary value. Compared to other books, BetMGM’s line is a full two TDs lower. Advantage, bettor. This is a gift from the gambling gods. Lawerence’s entrance into the league should be quite memorable. As displayed during his storied days at Clemson, he possesses the all-fields arm strength and accuracy to pay an instant dividend. Evidenced by the hardware collected, the man soared. Last season with the Tigers, he notched a 111.0 passer rating or higher on every possible throw and finished top-12 nationally in adjusted completion percentage. His pro arsenal isn’t too shabby. D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones, Travis Etienne and CU product Laviska Shenault are a formidable bunch. The Jags’ projected bendable defense, too, will only assist. In the end, 25-plus passing TDs are likely for the new Blonde Bomber.
Travis Etienne OVER 44.5 receptions (-105, PointsBet) — Sticking with the Duval County theme, the rusher’s reteaming with Lawrence should bang the box score. At the collegiate level, the pair connected 48 times last season. Etienne’s explosivity and elusiveness combination is top-flight. With Clemson in 2020, he forced the 12th-most missed tackles (43) among all Division I running backs and tallied a laudable 3.84 yards after contact per attempt. His bubbling chemistry with Lawrence cannot be overstated. Under OC Darrell Bevell, who’s passing offenses between Seattle and Detroit ranked inside the top-10 in four of the last five years, the youngster will carve out a sizable pass-catching role, similar to what D’Andre Swift did with the Lions last year (46 catches in 13 games). Yes, James Robinson’s presence muddies the Saint Johns’ already murky waters, but with multiple scoreboard-chasing scenarios likely to unfold, 55-65 receptions are achievable for Etienne in Year 1. No doubt, this is one of the best early player props available.