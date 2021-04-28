With the NFL Draft just hours away, it’s time to break down what exactly the Denver Broncos may do with their ninth overall pick in the first round. That’s assuming they’re interested in keeping that pick, as multiple reports suggest teams have called Denver in hopes of trading up. If they do decide to keep the pick, they’ll most definitely add a talented player to their roster.
Denver made a move on Wednesday, acquiring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round draft pick. In a statement Wednesday, General Manager George Paton said “Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room. He's a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he’s going to compete and do everything he can to help us win.”
Bridgewater will compete with Drew Lock for the starting role in Denver, but they may not be the only two QBs working out for job. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the trade does not take Denver out of the QB market. It’s also possible the Broncos trade back in the draft if they have their eyes on a QB who has already been selected. So, with that said, let’s take a look at who could be wearing a Denver Broncos hat on Thursday.
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Let’s start here with Justin Fields. Neither Drew Lock nor Teddy Bridgewater is the answer for the Broncos at QB. This team has been after a franchise QB for quite some time and it's in position to draft one with the ninth pick. If the first four picks in the draft are indeed quarterback selections and Fields isn’t one of them, he could very well fall to them with the ninth pick. This is assuming the Detroit Lions don’t grab a QB at seven. We know Cincinnati, Miami and Carolina won’t be interested in selecting a QB with their picks, so it’s likely Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance are available for Denver. This is also assuming a team doesn’t trade up to select a QB before Denver. Fields consistently pushed the ball down the field with accuracy at Ohio State and he’s a strong runner. Lance would be a nice fall back option for Denver and it would allow Lock and Bridgewater to battle it out this season.
Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
There’s certainly a possibility that the Cincinnati Bengals pass on Sewell to take wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who played his college football with Joe Burrow. LT Garett Bolles played extremely well last season so Denver could look to add to the line with Sewell. He’s efficient with his movements and footwork considering his 6-foot-5, 331-pound frame. He projects as a LT but OT is definitely a position of need for Denver. Multiple teams would have to pass on Sewell for him to be available to Denver, but we could see him slip with so many QB needy teams atop the draft board. OT Rashawn Slater is also an option for Denver.
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Many scouts have Surtain as the top-rated cornerback in the draft, which is a position of need for the Broncos. Surtain has been starting since his true freshman year at Alabama and would step in and be a full-time starter right away. He would no doubt give Denver depth at a position where it’s been lacking over the past couple of seasons. Kyle Fuller is on a one-year deal, Michael Ojemudia was inconsistent in his rookie season and Bryce Callahan dealt with numerous injuries in 2020. Surtain is terrific in space and has zero problems with physical receivers due to his strength and length.
