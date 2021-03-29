With just five games remaining in the NCAA Tournament, we’re approaching the end of the most unusual college basketball season in recent memory. Below is a wagering recommendation for the Elite Eight clash between top-seeded Gonzaga and sixth-seeded USC.
Gonzaga offense/USC defense
This is a strength-on-strength matchup, as the Zags lead the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and the Trojans are the top two-point percentage defense, per KenPom. Gonzaga’s offense is built to score from nearly every spot on the floor with future NBA players Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme forming a lethal triumvirate of scorers.
Led by the Mobley brothers, USC’s defense negates nearly everything in the paint, though they haven’t faced an interior scorer of Timme’s caliber. Because USC’s defense prioritizes rim protection over perimeter pressure, teams capable of moving the ball from side-to-side can often find open shots from behind the arc.
Gonzaga is third nationally in average possession length at just 14.3 seconds as the ball never becomes “stuck” on one side of the floor. The Zags’ elite spacing forces defenses into impossible choices, and USC, with a steal rate of 314th, has little chance of upsetting Gonzaga’s rhythmic timing. Of course, if Gonzaga is cold from the perimeter, the Trojans could do enough offensively to hang around for most or all of the game.
USC offense/Gonzaga defense
After finishing in the middle of the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting, the Trojans have caught fire in their last two tournament games, shooting an incendiary 21 for 35 (60%) from behind the arc in blowout wins over Kansas and Oregon. Schematically, Gonzaga's defense forces teams to put the ball on the floor and ranks 25th in mid-range rate.
USC’s offense enjoys taking midrange jumpers and often supplements its misses with relentless offensive rebounding (12th best in the country). However, those offensive rebounds could be hard to find against Gonzaga, which ranks in the top 25 in defensive rebounding rate and boasts a backcourt in Suggs and Joel Ayayi who finished near the top of the league despite standing just 6-foot-4 and 6-5, respectively.
The best path to success against Gonzaga's defense is through the post, but neither Mobley brother offers a refined post game at this point in their careers.
Recommended bet: Gonzaga -9 or better