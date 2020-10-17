Denver Broncos (1-3) @ New England Patriots (2-2)
Moneyline: Broncos +340 (WilliamHill), Patriots -400 (PointsBet)
Spread: Broncos +8, -115 (PointsBet), Patriots -8, -105 (PointsBet)
Total: 45
The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will try and play football again this week after having last week’s game postponed due to COVID-19. The Broncos visit Gillette Stadium in a contest that has already been rescheduled twice. They enter as eight-point underdogs with the total at 45.
The Patriots canceled practice Friday and have placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, so it’s possible this game gets postponed again. As of Saturday evening though, it’s expected to happen, despite the Patriots only being able to practice twice in the last two weeks.
They’ll get Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore back, though, as both have been activated from the COVID-19 list. New England will welcome both, especially Cam, as they had a glimpse of what life would be like without him the last time they played, and that glimpse was not good.
The Patriots hung around with the Chiefs in Week 4 as they only allowed 19 points, so you have to give them the edge against a depleted Denver team that ranks 28th in points per game (20.5).
The Broncos will get Drew Lock back after missing two games due to a shoulder injury, but they’ll be without Melvin Gordon (illness), Noah Fant (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring). It’s a huge blow to a team that has already lost Courtland Sutton and Von Miller for the season. Cornerback A.J. Bouye returned to practice but is doubtful to suit up.
Ultimately, the return of Newton and top corner Gilmore, to go along with the emergence of Damien Harris in Week 4 (100 rushing yards on 17 carries), will be the difference in this contest.
Prediction: Patriots 24-10
Phillip Lindsay OVER 13.5 Receiving Yards, -115 (BetMGM) and OVER 47.5 Rushing Yards, -110 (FanDuel)
Lindsay returns to the lineup after missing three games due to a toe injury and the timing couldn’t be better with Gordon sidelined. Lindsay racked up 1,000 yards on the ground in each of his first two seasons and he’s been a big player in the passing game since entering the league. Lindsay has 71 catches in 32 NFL games, and he should get a few looks with Gordon, Sutton and Hamler sidelined. I expect him to get the bulk of the carries as well so consider the over on his rushing prop.