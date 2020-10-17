New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore plays during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Maybe the third time will actually bring a kickoff between for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. After having their original Week 5 matchup twice postponed because of a mini outbreak of coronavirus cases on the Patriots that saw four players including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore test positive, the teams are hopeful they will finally meet this week.