The second round of the NBA playoffs carries on Monday, with the Sixers trying to steal a game in Atlanta while the Clippers look to knot the series at two games apiece against the Jazz.
Below are two bets that I am targeting for Monday.
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks The pick: Sixers ML (-154, DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Sixers have asserted their dominance over the last two games, winning by an average margin of 16 points per game with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris all starting to click. Ever since switching Simmons on to Trae Young, the Sixers’ defense has controlled the tempo more as well, as Simmons leads the team with 50.5 partial possessions on Young and has limited him to 14 points in those possessions without allowing a single 3-pointer.
With the star power lying in the hands of the Sixers, taking their money line below -200 here is a value that should not be passed up, especially when they’re in stride like they have been over the last two games.
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers The pick: Jazz +5 (-110, DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Jazz got absolutely demolished in Game 3, but I have faith in them returning to the form they showcased in the first two games of the series here. While Donovan Mitchell still posted 30 points, his ancillary teammates failed to deliver, as Bojan Bogdanovic shot 2 of 10 from the field and Jordan Clarkson 5 of 16. With so much defensive attention shifting to Mitchell, I would expect a better performance from the key scorers on this team.
The Clippers also got 30-plus points out of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George while failing to get double-digit scoring from a single bench player in a 12-man rotation. With the team shooting 56.2% from the field and 52.8% from 3, it makes sense to not only see the two studs take a bit of a step back but the team in general given the defensive capabilities of Utah.