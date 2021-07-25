Baseball gets the stage to itself Monday, as the NBA Finals concluded last week, leaving MLB as the only remaining major sports league in action. Even with that being the case, Monday presents us with only nine total MLB games, two of which are a part of the doubleheader between the Mets and Braves.
Below are two bets that I am targeting for Monday.
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox
The pick: Blue Jays ML (-115, DraftKings Sportsbook)
Nick Pivetta has been a completely different pitcher in Fenway Park compared to his road performances this season, making this line a bit confusing (in a good way, Jays backers). While he’s posted a respectable 3.21 ERA in 53.1 innings on the road, he’s seen that balloon to a 5.62 ERA in 49.2 innings at home with 11 home runs compared to only four allowed on the road. His slugging percentage allowed (.516), on-base percentage (.341), and opponent average (.260) should all instill confidence in the potent offense that is the Blue Jays, and getting them at nearly pick ‘em price is a great value.
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Angels
The pick: Angels ML (-156, DraftKings Sportsbook)
Shohei Ohtani is always going to garner attention when on the mound, but he should draw plenty of betting backers against a weak Colorado offense on the road Monday. Overall, the Rockies rank 21st in slugging (.393), 21st in on-base percentage (.311), and 28th in home runs on the season and being away from the friendly confines of Coors Field, it’s not going to be easy to improve these metrics.
Ohtani was dominant in his last outing against the A’s, mowing down eight while only allowing three hits in six innings. That helped him increase his strikeout rate to 31.1% (career high) and given his .186 opponent batting average, we could see a similar outcome this start against another weak offensive unit.