We have another trio of Game 2’s on tap Wednesday around the NBA, with two of the three spreads approaching double digits. This leads to some interesting betting angles, as the playoff intensity is sure to affect spreads and totals on these games.
Below are a pair of my favorite bets for Wednesday.
Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers The pick: over 231 points (-108, DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Wizards and the over have been a duo to target for the entirety of the season, as it’s been rare to find a total under 230 points in a Wizards game. Game 1 was a high-scoring affair, totaling 243 points, even with the Sixers' top-five defense involved. On the season, both these teams are hovering around 50% on the over (Philly 35-38, Washington 38-37), but the combination of two offenses that have superstars who can score coupled with at least one bad defense (Washington) paves the way for a ton of points.
Given that the Sixers could very well come out and score another 125 points on this defense, especially if Joel Embiid avoids foul trouble, the game wouldn’t even have to remain that close in order to sail over. To make matters better, these teams have met three times since the calendar turned to 2021, soaring over this total in two of the three with the third being a 228-point game that snuck under.
Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz The pick: Grizzlies +9 (-112, FanDuel Sportsbook)
This feels like a bit of a chase given Memphis’ Game 1 win and the absence of Donovan Mitchell, but even if he returns to the court, I have a ton of confidence in the Grizzlies covering here. While Utah was the fifth-best team against the spread this season (41-32), the Grizzlies ranked second in the league in the same metric, posting a record of 44-31 against the spread.
The season series between these teams has also been full of neck-and-neck games. If you include Game 1’s win by the Grizzlies, only one of four games this season resulted in the Grizzlies not covering a nine-point spread, with two of the three losses for the Grizzlies being by less than five points.