There are six games scheduled in the NHL for Tuesday, so there’s plenty of action on the board. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot prop bets for Tuesday. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com. I’m currently +53.09 units in the NHL.
Colorado Avalanche -105 (DraftKings) @ Vegas Golden Knights -110 (WilliamHill) - 5.5
This marks the second of four straight games between these two Stanley Cup contending teams. It was the Golden Knights who edged the Avalanche 1-0 in the first meeting. Both teams received strong goal-tending from their starters, as Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside all 30 shots he faced en route to his second shutout of the season. He’s 7-1-0 with a 1.38 GAA and .944 SV% through eight starts. Meanwhile, Philipp Grubauer was just as good and has been fantastic this season, as he enters the week with a 7-3-0 record to go along with a 1.61 GAA and .937 SV%. He has two shutouts this season as well.
It remains to be seen if Colorado will get Cale Makar or Gabriel Landeskog back in the lineup for the rematch. They could use Makar, with Samuel Girard currently on injured reserve. I expect the Avs to bounce back if Makar and Landeskog return to the lineup, but I believe we’ll see a similar game as the one played on Sunday. It’s extremely tough to consider the over even with all the firepower on both sides.
Prediction: 2-1, Avalanche
Best Bet: Under 5.5
Prop Bet: Mikko Rantanen O 2.5 SOG
Washington Capitals +105 (PointsBet) @ Pittsburgh Penguins -120 (DraftKings) - 6.5
The Penguins pulled out the 6-3 win against the Capitals on Sunday led by Bryan Rust, who scored two goals. Rust had three points in the win and has six over a three-game point streak. He was named the third star of the week in the NHL after he scored three goals on 20 shots over his past three games. Look for Rust’s shot prop and if it’s at 2.5 again, slam the over. He’s been over 2.5 in seven of his past nine games since getting moved to Sidney Crosby’s line.
Pittsburgh has won all three games against Washington this season, but the play here is the over. The Pens have played to the over in nine of their 13 games, and the Capitals have played to the over in 11 of their 13 games.
Prediction: 4-3, Washington
Best Bet: Over 6.5
Prop: Bryant Rust OVER 2.5 SOG
Others to consider:
Sides: New York Islanders; Dallas Stars
Totals: Minnesota Wild @ Los Angeles Kings U 5.5; New Jersey Devils @ New York Rangers U 5.5
Shot Props: Alex Ovechkin OVER 3.5 SOG; Anders Lee OVER 2.5 SOG