FLE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani watches a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani will be re-evaluated within the next three weeks to gauge progress in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his right elbow. Angels manager Mike Scioscia announced the slight adjustment to Ohtani’s timeline Monday, June 18, 2018 before his club opened an interleague series against Arizona. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, file)