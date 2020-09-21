Week 2 of the NFL season was a bloodbath filled with injuries to stars around the league. Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, Nick Bosa, Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock and more are set to miss time or are out for the remainder of the season. Adjusting in Week 3 will be a key for teams and bettors alike, defining a player's true value to a line and total will be the likely difference between a winning and losing better in Week 3.
Week 2 featured one of the craziest games in NFL history as the Cowboys defeated the Falcons 40-39 in a comeback for the ages. The Falcons became the first team to lose a game despite scoring 39 points and having zero turnovers — previously, those teams had been 440-0. They did, however, cover and the game went over. So far this year Falcons games have gone over by an average of 19.8 points, the second-highest rate in the league behind the Packers, whose games have gone over by an average of 22.5 points.
The Packers have been excellent to start the year but still look up to the Ravens who through two games have covered games by an average of 17.2 points in 2020. This is coming over a 2019 season where they covered games by an average of 8.1, the highest mark in the league. It is early, but the Ravens are making their case for best team in the league and have a chance to make that statement to the nation when they take on the Chiefs on Monday night. They currently sit as 3.5-point favorites with a total of 53.5.
If they keep up their dominant performance, they should move to the lone favorites for the Super Bowl.
Right now, on DraftKings Sportsbook both the Chiefs and Ravens sit at +500 to host the Lombardi Trophy, with the next-closest team sitting at +1000.