With just two weeks remaining in the first half of the 2021 NBA season, teams are vying for a few extra wins heading into the All-Star break with some of the top teams in the NBA having players miss time with injury.
For Wednesday’s slate of games, there are nine games — including Jazz vs. Lakers, which could be a Western Conference Finals preview. There is plenty of value to be had for a night of NBA betting. Here’s a glance at our best bets for Wednesday in the NBA:
LeBron James props without Anthony Davis
One of the more popular markets in NBA betting is the prop market, and that is highly exploitable when players are out due to injury, rest or even COVID-19 protocols.
One situation to take advantage of is LeBron James with Anthony Davis out for the Lakers.
Per the FTNBets splits tool, when Davis is off the floor, LeBron is averaging 28 points and 8.38 assists per game, both are higher than when Davis is on the floor.
But, James’ rebounds are lower with Davis off the floor.
In a game against the Jazz where the Lakers will need to score to compete, LeBron’s points and assists props are an attractive market. If you wager on points plus assists, you will likely get a number in the mid-30s, which is quite the attractive number as he averages 36 per game without Davis, and he gets a boost in what will be a high-scoring game.
Keep an eye on Josh Jackson for the Pistons
With starting point guard Delon Wright likely out for the Pistons on Wednesday, the implied attention will go to Dennis Smith Jr., but Josh Jackson is the focal point here.
In the Pistons’ last game without Wright, Jackson took 23 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds in 32 minutes for Detroit.
With Jackson coming off the bench, his prop numbers will likely be far too low, which holds significant value for bettors.
Jackson has scored 14 or more points in five of his last six games. But with the boost of Wright being out, the value in his points prop and points plus rebounds and assists prop will be evident Wednesday evening.
Keep an eye on those numbers and prices across legal sportsbooks in Colorado.