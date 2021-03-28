With the Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament set, we have a pair of games Monday. Below, I’m attempting to handicap the Monday games.
Baylor vs. Arkansas
The Bears overcame an extremely cold-shooting first half to completely dominate a very disciplined Villanova team on the way to the Elite Eight. The thing that makes this Baylor team scary is how locked in it is defensively, allowing 0.85 points per possession through the first three games. That can allow the team to overcome any cold shooting stretches.
The way to cause Baylor trouble is through big athletic guards who attack gaps and cause over helping, and Arkansas certainly has the DNA to do that with Jalen Tate, Davonte Davis and Moses Moody. On the other hand, it is the lack of discipline and poor shot quality that should make Arkansas backers worry.
It will be interesting to see if Eric Musselman brings back his bigger lineup with Connor Vanover and Jaylin Williams for this game after using strictly their “small ball” lineup in the Sweet 16. Baylor has the perfect antidote for nightmare-matchup Justin Smith in 6-foot-6 brickhouse Mark Vital, which will allow this game to dominated by the backcourts. Arkansas has squeaked by so far in all three of its games, and having to compete with this Baylor backcourt will just be too much.
The pick: Baylor -7
Houston vs. Oregon State
What a run Wayne Tinkle and the Beavers have strung together over the past month, running through the Pac-12 tournament and now to the Elite Eight. They’ve managed to do so through high-quality play from their frontcourt and hot shooting from 3. In the most impressive victory of their run against Loyola and their top-ranked defense, Oregon State won the battle in the paint and got a masterful performance from senior point guard Ethan Thompson. Yet, any athletic advantages in the frontcourt and playmaking openings Thompson had for the Beavers will not be there against Houston.
Houston is an elite pick and roll defensive team that walls up the paint and dominates frontcourts with its physicality. Thompson should have an extremely difficult time getting to his spots against this Houston defense and will need to generate quality shots for role players Jarod Lucas and Zach Reichle through crisp ball movement.
On offense, with a healthy Dejon Jarreau, Houston holds a significant advantage in the backcourt and should be able to find much better looks than the Ramblers did against this lengthy Oregon State team. Unless the Beavers’ role players shoot it at an extremely high clip from 3, the trio of Quentin Grimes, Dejon Jarreau and Marcus Sasser are lethal from both downtown and attacking the rim and should be too much for the Beavers’ Cinderella story to continue.
The pick: Houston -8