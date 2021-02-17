There are nine games scheduled in the NHL for Thursday, so there’s plenty of action on the board. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot prop bets for Thursday, and if you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Buffalo Sabres +155 (WilliamHill) at Washington Capitals -172 (DraftKings) - 6.5
This marks the fifth meeting between the Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals this season, and the Caps have won three of the four matchups. All the games have been close, so I wouldn’t consider Washington on the pick line (-1.5), but it is a strong play on the money line.
Buffalo has been held to three or fewer goals in eight of its 12 games. The Sabres only scored more than three goals in regulation once this season, and the Capitals have scored at least three goals in 12 of their 14 games. Washington has too much firepower for Buffalo to keep up, as they rank second in the NHL in goals per 60 minutes at 5v5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Meanwhile, the Sabres rank dead last in goals for per 60 minutes and have allowed the 10th-most at 5v5.
Prediction: 4-2, Washington
Best Bet: Washington
Prop Bet: Alex Ovechkin O 3.5 SOG & Anytime Goal
Nashville Predators +112 (DraftKings) at Columbus Blue Jackets +110 (FanDuel) - 5.5
The Nashville Predators are back in action after their past two games were postponed in Dallas due to bad weather. The Predators have yet to show me anything this season despite winning their first two games of the season against the Blue Jackets.
A lot has happened since then for Columbus, as newly acquired Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic have combined for eight goals and 16 points over the past couple of weeks. The addition of those two has really sparked Cam Atkinson’s game, as he comes in riding a four-game goal streak. Atkinson has 17 shots and eight points over that span. The Preds have lost six of their past eight games and have been held to two or fewer goals in four of their last five games.
Prediction: 4-2, Columbus
Best Bet: Columbus
Prop: Cam Atkinson OVER 2.5 SOG
Others to consider:
Sides: Boston Bruins; St. Louis Blues; Minnesota Wild
Totals: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins U 5.5; Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks U 5.5
Shot Props: Bryan Rust OVER 2.5 SOG; Jordan Eberle OVER 2.5 SOG; Mitch Marner OVER 2.5 SOG; Conor Garland OVER 2.5 SOG