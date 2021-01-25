What a two-game slate we had this weekend! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady are now set to square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
The first game featured a dominant Bucs team that held a lead of as much as 18 points in the second half before Tom Brady had three straight drives end in interceptions, gifting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers a chance to tie it with two minutes to go.
The Packers drove down the field, getting inside the 8-yard line, but after three straight incompletions, Matt LaFleur inexplicably had his team kick a field goal to bring the Bucs’ lead to just five. The Buccaneers were able to pick up a first down on a controversial pass interference call, and Rodgers and company never saw the ball again.
The Buccaneers' win marks the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium. It will also be Brady’s 10th trip to the Super Bowl, the most of all time. While Brady got his team to where he needed to be, he fell 3 yards shy of his 283.5 passing yard prop number, but people holding losing tickets should look elsewhere for the blame, as the Bucs dropped seven passes.
While the G.O.A.T. is headed to his 10th Super Bowl, arguably the most talented player in NFL history, Patrick Mahomes, will meet him there. It will be Mahomes’ second consecutive Super Bowl, as the Chiefs blitzed the Buffalo Bills, covering the three-point spread while the game soared over the 54.5 point total. The Chiefs were so dominant that they only had one punt and it came on their first drive after Tyreek Hill dropped a 40-yard bomb on third down. The Chiefs' stars shined bright, as Mahomes hit on both his passing yard prop (320.5) and his touchdown prop (2.5) while Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill both hit their receptions and receiving yards props, combining for 22 catches, 290 yards, and two touchdowns.