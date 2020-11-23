Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.