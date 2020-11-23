With just "Monday Night Football" between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers separating Week 11 from Week 12 on the NFL schedule, the bulk of this week’s games have already been played. Let’s review Week 11 from a betting perspective, as we look to build on a good week looking ahead to Week 12.
Week 11 Bad Beat of the Week
There were so many bad beats in Week 10 that we finally received a break in Week 11. The only bad beat to consider happened in Washington and only if you had money on Cincinnati. The Bengals were in the game until Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third quarter. The Bengals will be heavy underdogs for the rest of the season with Ryan Finley under center.
Week 11 Upset of the Week
The Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans all pulled off upset victories in Week 11, but none was bigger than the Dallas Cowboys’ win against the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys entered as 7.5-point underdogs (+275) thanks to an 0-4 record on the road (2-7 overall). Ezekiel Elliott ran for a season-high 103 yards and Andy Dalton threw three passing touchdowns, including the winner with 1:27 left, which put the Cowboys up 31-28.
Week 11 Cover of the Week
After failing to cover Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers have covered two straight massive spreads over the past two weeks. The undefeated Steelers were 10.5-point favorites in Jacksonville and they crushed it 27-3. They’ve outscored their opponents 63-13 in the past two games. Ben Roethlisberger leads the NFL in passing attempts since Week 5, despite blowing four two-score wins over that span. Ben is only two years removed from leading the league in passing attempts and yards, so you can expect the offense to continue to explode down the stretch.
A look ahead at Week 12
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s column, as we will look ahead at Week 12 in the NFL with some marquee matchups to wager on. There are some great games on the schedule, including three on Thanksgiving. Those Steelers opened as three-point favorites but continue to rise with the spread of COVID running through the Baltimore Ravens locker room. There are no double-digit spread favorites in Week 12 and the Packers are the only team favored by more than a touchdown as they enter the week as 7.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears.