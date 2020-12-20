Here are a few NFL props to consider for Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Be sure to check out FTNbets.com for more.
Eric Ebron OVER 3.5 Receptions -110 (William Hill) & OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards (DraftKings)
Ebron is averaging 8.5 targets, five catches and 47 yards per game over his last four contests. He has 27 targets and 16 receptions in his past three games. Ebron has at least four targets in every game since Week 1 and the Bengals have allowed the most yards (67 per game) to tight ends this season, so it’s a matchup to exploit if you're Pittsburgh.
Ben Roethlisberger OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns +135 (William Hill)
The Pittsburgh offense hasn’t looked great of late, but this should be a get-right spot. The Steelers have had very little production on the ground, which has resulted in at least 42 passing attempts for Roethlisberger in six of his past eight games. He threw the ball 46 times and tossed four touchdowns in Week 10 against Cincinnati. The game wasn’t even close as Pittsburgh won 36-10. Ben’s 521 passing attempts were the most in football heading into Week 15.
Ryan Finley UNDER 189.5 Passing Yards -111 (DraftKings) & OVER 1.5 Interceptions (DraftKings)
Finley is expected to get the start for the Bengals. He’ll enter as a 14.5-point underdog against the Steelers. Finley played three games for Cincinnati last season and he finished with a 47.1% completion percentage while averaging 158 passing yards per game. The Bengals have allowed the second-most sacks per game (3.5) and the Steelers are averaging the most sacks per game (3.5). I’d take a stab at Finley throwing a couple of interceptions as well. He had two in his three games last season and two in 19 passing attempts this season.