The fantasy football playoffs are upon us (in the majority of leagues) and many of those who did not make it this season will (or ... at least should) turn to betting on games. Even if you made the playoffs, the early lines for Week 14 have presented us with a handful of opportunities to take advantage of.
Here is a look ahead to some of the more intriguing games of the week from a betting perspective for Week 14 in the NFL.
All over/unders and spreads are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Green Bay Packers (-7.5) at Detroit Lions, 55 total
This game jumps off the page with a slate-high 55-point total (currently two points higher than any other game), as a high-powered offense (Green Bay) squares off with a sieve of a defense in the Detroit Lions. This is going to be an interesting game to bet, as there are two different angles to take. The first being that the Packers completely dismantle the Lions' defense at a fast pace, soaring this game to the over. The other, however, is that the Packers slow the game down and exploit the run game, as Detroit has allowed a league-worst 20 rushing scores and the fifth-most rushing yards, which would be a recipe to bet the under.
Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers, 49.5 total
Sure, the Chargers just got embarrassed by the Patriots in Week 12, but the odds that’ll happen again are slim to none, especially against the Falcons’ porous secondary. Speaking of porous, the Chargers are in a similar boat, as their defense has been bleeding points. The line and total on this game present two separate opportunities. Given the recency bias after the shellacking that the Patriots laid on the Chargers, this is a great buy-low spot for Justin Herbert and Co. against a beatable secondary and an offense that has looked anemic at times. The total is also one to target, as there is a strong chance that this finishes around 51.5 or 52.5 given the offensive firepower and defensive presence (or lack thereof) for both teams.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-2.5), 46.5 total
Speaking of recency bias, it’s surprising to see the 11-1 Steelers coming in as the underdog against the Bills. Sure, the Bills have a high-powered offense, but for the most part this season, their secondary has been beatable, which is where Pittsburgh thrives. This line has the potential to swing in favor of the Steelers, especially with the expected number of wagers simply due to the fact that it’s the prime-time game. The total also feels slightly low, as the Steelers and Bills have both averaged 27.8 points per game, totaling almost 10 points over the current line. Even over their last three games, the teams combined to total 51.3, making this a line to hit the over on.