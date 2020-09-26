Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) at Denver Broncos (0-2)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -250 (DraftKings), Broncos +215 (DraftKings)
Against the spread: Buccaneers -6 +100 (PointsBet)
Over/under: 42.5 -110 (BetMGM)
The injuries keep piling up for the Denver Broncos as they’ll be without Drew Lock (shoulder) and Courtland Sutton (knee) when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Empower Field at Mile High at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.
Jeff Driskel took over for Lock early in Week 2 and finished with 256 yards and two passing touchdowns.
He gave Denver a shot to win against a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Not only will he be without Sutton, who is lost for the season, he could be without rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ribs). He’s listed as a game-time decision.
The Broncos continue to struggle at the line of scrimmage and the Buccaneers are coming off a win against Carolina where they had five sacks and seven QB hits. They held Christian McCaffrey to 3.3 yards per carry and Tampa Bay has allowed 2.9 YPC this season, which is the best mark in the NFL.
Melvin Gordon ranked 11th in rushing attempts last week and he’ll get a bulk of the touches out of the backfield again with Phillip Lindsay ruled out, but no team allowed fewer rushing yards than the Buccaneers last season.
Leonard Fournette saw a season-high 12 carries in Week 2 and he racked up 103 yards and two touchdowns. Look for him to continue to get the rock more as well as all the goal-line work for the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady has three-plus TD passes in four of his last five starts against the Broncos, but he’s looked anything but a HOF QB to start 2020. He did, however, hook up with Mike Evans seven times for 104 yards and he’ll get Chris Godwin back this week. While the Buccaneers are getting healthier, the Broncos are headed in the opposite direction.
Pick: Tampa Bay
Prediction: 28-17, O 42.5
Props
Noah Fant OVER 3.5 Receptions, -139 (BetMGM)
Fant enters Week 3 with nine catches on 11 targets for 138 yards, and he’s found the end zone in each game this season. As you’ll see below, I’m targeting pass catchers from Denver as they’ll be without Sutton and potentially Jeudy. The way to attack Tampa Bay is through the air as they have the best run defense, dating back to last season.
K.J. Hamler OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards, -110 (FanDuel)
Hamler had a team-high 20.5% target share with Driskel and he outsnapped Jeudy in Week 2. He only caught three balls, but he had seven targets and he finished with 48 yards. Hamler had a team-high 116 air yards and 18.42% target share overall in his NFL debut. This will be a positive game script for all the pass catchers in Denver as the Broncos will likely be playing from behind.
Melvin Gordon OVER 2.5 Receptions, -133 (DraftKings)
Gordon received 22 opportunities (carries and targets) with Lindsay sidelined last week. He has five catches in two games and with all the injuries on offense, Gordon should continue to see targets in the passing game. He has at least 41 grabs in each of his past four seasons and the Buccaneers have allowed the second-most catches to backs this season (18).
Tom Brady OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns, -102 (DraftKings)
Brady has shown a bit of rust to start the season, but he’s expected to get Godwin back and Evans looks fully healthy. Ryan Tannehill and Ben Roethlisberger each had two passing touchdowns against the Broncos this season as Denver ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards allowed so far.