With eight NFL games this week having totals of at least 49 points, it’s safe to say we’ll see some major scoring in Week 4. Below you’ll see some of my favorite props to consider for the week.
There’s an unusual amount of injuries across the league, which has created an opportunity for some lesser-known players to succeed so let’s try and take advantage of it. Be sure to check out FTNBets.com for even more props and follow @FTNAlerts on Twitter for the latest.
Hunter Renfrow OVER 4.5 Receptions, -149 (BetMGM)
Renfrow hauled in six of his nine targets for 84 yards last week, and he did it with Henry Ruggs sidelined.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without Ruggs again, and Bryan Edwards is also ruled out. Renfrow will keep his role in the slot and he’ll be leaned on again by Derek Carr as the defense will look to contain Darren Waller (with Tre’Davious White). Jamison Crowder and Cooper Kupp (two slot wideouts) had at least seven catches and 100 yards in their games against the Bills this season. Expect Renfrow to see a lot of Taron Johnson, who has allowed the most grabs and yards of any corner through three weeks.
Keenan Allen OVER 4.5 Receptions, -139 (BetMGM)
Allen leads the league with 37 targets, and his 263 air yards over the last two weeks rank second in the NFL. Allen has 29 targets, a league-high 20 catches, 228 yards and 26% target share since Justin Herbert took over in Week 2. The rookie QB has been locked into his No. 1 option and that won’t change in Week 4.
Greg Ward OVER 4.5 Receptions, -110 (BetMGM)
Ward is fresh off a team-high 11 targets, eight catches and 72 yards last week, and he’s in line for a bigger role than anticipated. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without DeSean Jackson, Dallas Goedert and Alshon Jeffrey, leaving very few passing options for Carson Wentz. That was the case over Wentz’s final four games in 2019 as well and Ward racked up 21 catches on 30 targets for 209 yards over that span. Five grabs for Ward feels like a lock and we may even get there by half.
Darrell Henderson Jr. OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards. -112 (BetMGM)
With Cam Akers sidelined again this week, Henderson could eclipse 20 touches in back-to-back weeks.
No team has run the football as much as the Los Angeles Rams, and they’re 13-point home favorites against the New York Giants. Henderson’s 195 rushing yards are the sixth-most over the last two weeks. His 5.7 YPC total ranks sixth among backs with at least 20 carries and he’s tied for fifth in the NFL with seven runs of 10-plus yards.
James Robinson OVER 61.5 Rushing Yards, -110 (DraftKings)
The Bengals are allowing 181 rushing yards per game (second-most) and they’ve surrendered five runs of at least 20 yards, which ranks second as well. Robinson had 16 carries in each of his first two games, which were competitive contests. Last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins was out of hand, but he still managed to run the ball 11 times. This week’s matchup will feature a much better game script for Robinson, who has 43 of Jacksonville’s 47 running back carries.