There’s plenty of NHL action Tuesday with six games on the schedule. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Montreal Canadiens -222 (DraftKings) at Ottawa Senators +195 (WilliamHill) - 6
The Ottawa Senators are heavy home 'dogs who’ve had their way with the Montreal Canadiens this season taking two out of three against the Habs. They’re fresh off a 3-2 overtime win Sunday. Their only loss to Montreal was a 2-1 defeat, but they had a 35-32 shots edge in that one.
The Canadiens started the season with wins in five of their first seven games, with at least a point in all seven, but they enter Tuesday’s matchup having lost four of five and five of seven. They should not be -222 favorites in this contest, as they’ve scored three or fewer goals in seven straight games.
The Senators are a competitive team and since they’ve hung around with Montreal, I think taking them at +1.5 at -130 (WilliamHill) is certainly in play. If they lose by one goal, you’d still win the bet. The best bet in this contest is the under considering the Habs’ struggles on offense of late, mixed with the Sens’ 2.35 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.
Prediction: 3-2, Montreal
Best Bet: Under 6
Prop Bet: Tyler Toffoli OVER 2.5 SOG
Pittsburgh Penguins +100 (DraftKings) at Washington Capitals -115 (FanDuel) - 6.5
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals play for the fifth time this season, and this is the first game of two in a row between these two teams. The Pens took the first three meetings with all three sailing over the number. Washington won the latest game 3-1. It likely would have gone over the number as well if not for 39 saves from Tristan Jarry.
These two teams have played to the over in seven of their last eight matchups, making the last game feel like an outlier. The goal light always seems to get worked when Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin face off. Both Washington and Pittsburgh rank in the top 10 in goals allowed at 5v5 per 60 minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick. They also rank inside the top 10 in goals for at 5v5. Nine of Pittsburgh’s 16 games have gone over the total and Washington has played to the over in 12 of its 17 games this season.
Prediction: 4-3, Washington
Best Bet: Over 6.5
Prop: Alex Ovechkin OVER 3.5 SOG & Bryan Rust OVER 2.5 SOG
Others to consider:
Sides: Columbus Blue Jackets; Nashville Predators
Totals: Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils U 5.5; Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets U 5.5
Shot Props: Kyle Palmieri OVER 2.5 SOG; Alex DeBrincat OVER 2.5 SOG