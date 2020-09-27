Kansas City (2-0) at Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Moneyline: Ravens -175 (BetMGM), Chiefs +155 (PointsBet)
Against the Spread: Ravens -3.5 -110 (BetMGM)
Over/Under: Over 54.5 -110 (BetMGM)
You can’t ask for a better "Monday Night Football" matchup than the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs heading to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. These two teams combined for 955 yards and 61 points in Week 3 last season as the Chiefs came out on top 33-28. They’ll put their perfect records on the line Monday at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens have won 14 straight regular-season games and the Chiefs check in with an eight-game winning streak in the regular season. According to ESPN Stats & Info, those are the two longest active winning streaks in the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns in last year’s shootout win, while Lamar Jackson failed to throw a touchdown pass. He scored a TD on the ground and the Ravens accounted for 203 rushing yards on 32 attempts, but it was one of Jackson’s worst showings of the season as he finished 22 for 43 for 267 yards.
Jackson has thrown for 478 yards and four touchdowns this season, but he’s only thrown the ball 49 times in his two games. It’s no surprise he leads the Ravens in rushing yards with 99 as it’s a full-on running back by committee between Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards — all three players have at least 70 rushing yards on the season. Baltimore hasn’t needed Jackson, despite his 77 completion percentage, as the Ravens have scored 71 points in their two wins.
The Ravens can hit you so many ways on offense and they have one of the nastiest defenses in the league. They only allowed 51 rushing yards (3.0 YPC) against the Houston Texans last week and Deshaun Watson finished with an 89.5 passer rating. Meanwhile, the Chiefs allowed rookie quarterback Justin Herbert to throw for 311 yards against them in Week 2 as they squeaked out a 23-20 OT win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jackson is 21-3 during the regular season with two of his three losses coming against KC. Despite two of the best offenses in the league, it’ll come down to defense in this one and the Ravens have the edge.
Pick: Ravens ML, Chiefs +3.5
Prediction: 30-27, O 54.5
Props
Mark Andrews OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards, -110 (BetMGM)
Andrews only has six catches for 87 yards this season, but the Ravens cruised in each of their two wins this season. The Chiefs will make this a much more competitive game, which should mean more targets in the passing game for Andrews who only had three in Week 2.