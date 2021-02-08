The 2020 NFL season is in the books, and the Tampa Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions. Tom Brady has now won seven Super Bowls, the most ever, five Super Bowl MVPs, and is the first player to have won a Super Bowl MVP for two different franchises.
While Tom Brady was awesome, throwing for three touchdowns, Rob Gronkowski was also great, as he caught two touchdowns, the first of which was the first of the game much to the happiness of his backers who were holding +1,600 Gronkowski first touchdown tickets. It looked like a throwback game for Gronkowski, as the Chiefs were able to take away Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who combined for three catches and 40 yards.
While Brady was tremendous, the story of the game was Patrick Mahomes being under pressure. He had to scramble for 497 yards before throwing or getting sacked in this game, far and away the most of any quarterback in a game this season. He was pressured on 29 of 56 drop backs, the most of any player this season, and the Bucs were able to get to him for three sacks, cashing in over 2.5 at +115.
With the Chiefs missing both tackles, their offense simply was not able to get going, scoring only nine points — the fewest in Mahomes career — with no touchdowns, a bet that paid out at 200-1. Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were the only players to go over their props, with Mahomes under 2.5 TDs and 329.5 passing yards cashing easily and all other Chiefs receivers going under their numbers.
The loss will crush Chiefs fans, but also most bettors, as 67% of the money bet at FanDuel Sportsbook came in on the Chiefs -3. While the public lost, the four biggest bets on the Super Bowl, all over $1 million, were all on the Buccaneers, with the biggest payout being over $3 million.