While there are only four NBA games Thursday, the 12-game slate that occurred Wednesday caused a bit of a delay in terms of early lines being posted. With that said, three of the four games carry early lines. They are listed below, along with how I recommend betting them.
Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5) at Detroit Pistons (FanDuel Sportsbook)
The second leg of a back-to-back could have one or both of LeBron James or Anthony Davis sitting out, but it seems like Vegas is expecting both to play, as evident by the 9.5-point spread. While the Lakers are leading the NBA in average point differential (+9.8), the Pistons have been sneaky good at covering, recording an average point differential of -3.5 and are 9-7 against the spread this season. This is a line to target in favor of Detroit, especially if you think one of the LA stars will sit out.
Golden State Warriors (-1) at Phoenix Suns (William Hill)
Both these teams come into this game on the second leg of a back-to-back, and while Devin Booker missed Wednesday’s game, he remains questionable (albeit likely leaning toward doubtful) for the Thursday tilt. Regardless of whether he plays, the Suns have been one of the slowest-paced teams in the NBA, while ranking 10th in defensive rating. They’ll get a pace-up spot here against the Warriors, which could cater to the strengths of two key players in Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges. This game could legitimately go either way, but if the Suns money line gets anywhere around +105 or better, it provides a great value Thursday.
Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets (-2) (William Hill)
The Rockets are regaining their starting rotation, as John Wall made his return Tuesday and should be expected to play again. On the contrary, the Blazers should remain without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, and may potentially be without Robert Covington for a second consecutive game. Given the injuries to the Portland side, this seems like a fairly priced line, perhaps even a bit favorable to Houston, especially since the Blazers have surrendered at least 116 points in three consecutive games, which bodes well for a fast-paced Houston team.