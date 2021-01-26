Wednesdays are always a massive day around the NBA, giving us a plethora of early lines and totals to monitor. Below are three games that stick out as ones to jump on early on the massive slate.
Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic (-1) (-110, PointsBet)
The Orlando Magic enter their second consecutive game as the one-point favorite, a spread they covered comfortably in a nine-point win against the Hornets on Monday. Even so, they don’t seem to get respect from Vegas. While the Magic rank in the bottom half of the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating, they’ve been without a combination of Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon all season. With two of the three back, they should have no problem exploiting the Kings’ 30th-ranked defensive rating, especially given the fact that the Kings are one of the worst teams in the league against the spread (6-10, 28th in NBA).
Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) (-110, PointsBet)
Two teams that are typically written off in the Eastern Conference square off in what Vegas expects to be a wire-to-wire game. This feels like a bit of recency bias in favor of the Pistons, who just beat the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. The Cavs have quietly been one of the better defensive teams in the league, ranking sixth in defensive rating (108.3), while slowing the game down and running the third-lowest pace in basketball (98.24). This doesn’t bode well for a Pistons team in the bottom-10 in terms of offensive rating, especially with the Cavs scoring eight more points per game over their last three games than their season average.
Boston Celtics (-3) at San Antonio Spurs (-110, PointsBet)
Much like the Magic, it seems like Vegas is failing to catch up to the fact that Boston is finally getting the full rotation back. With Jayson Tatum officially back and Kemba Walker expected back after missing the second leg of a back-to-back in their last game, the Celtics should have their normal starters for the first time this season. Already in the top-10 in offensive rating (112.6, 8th) and top half of the league defensively (109.1, 13th), these metrics figure to improve with a healthy rotation. While the Spurs are not a team to write off, it’s hard to trust them at a line that I already feel to be too generous, especially considering the fact that the Celtics are 9-7 ATS this season.