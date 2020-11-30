Week 12 was one of the wildest rides of the year, both on and off the field. The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers Thanksgiving game was moved to Tuesday due to over 18 positive COVID-19 tests in the organization, but the Denver Broncos were not so lucky. After QB Jeff Driskel was put on the COVID-19 list, the entire Broncos quarterback room was deemed ineligible to play and practice squad receiver Kendall Hilton was forced to play. The Broncos line moved 10 points from seven to 17, but even at such a high number, the Saints had no issues covering, winning 31-3.
What the NFL did to the Broncos was unfair and unprecedented, the betting market reacted strongly but not nearly strongly enough, as the Broncos became the first team in 22 years to have more interceptions than completions.
While the Broncos struggled, their divisional rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, put on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tyreek Hill put up 203 receiving yards in the first quarter, the most since Lee Evans accumulated 205, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 369 yards in the first half. Since Mahomes became a starter, he has had three 300-yard passing performances in first halves; the rest of the NFL has combined for two.
Bettors who placed Tyreek Hill to have the most receiving yards (+3,100) and Mahomes to have the most passing yards (+1,000) had a great time watching the game; however, those who bet on the Chiefs (-3.5) experienced the heartbreaking backdoor beat, as the Bucs managed to cover the spread in a 27-24 loss.
The Chiefs were the only successful AFC West team and while the Broncos had no quarterback, Derek Carr forgot how to play quarterback. The Raiders struggled against Atlanta, losing 43-6 despite being three-point favorites against the Julio Jones-less Falcons. The Los Angeles Chargers hit a Hail Mary down 10 points to get to the 1-yard line with 30 seconds to go but failed to break the goal line for the miracle backdoor cover in Buffalo.