After the NFL, many sports bettors will list the NBA as their second-favorite professional sport to wager on. Similar to the NFL, the NBA betting market is entirely based around news and how to react. This is why you may not see NBA prop bets being posted until later in the day at many legal sportsbooks in Colorado. With that in mind, there are still some markets to take advantage of with news we already know looking ahead. With a few games already postponed for Wednesday, there is a shorter pool of games to choose from.
Let’s take a look at our best bets for Wednesday in the NBA.
How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s return could impact the Thunder
Thunder star Gilgeous-Alexander could return in Wednesday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies, which immediately impacts the props market for all players on OKC. With SGA out along with George Hill, young guard Hamidou Diallo has been one of the features of the OKC offense. If SGA does indeed return, Diallo’s minutes and production will drop way down, giving value to his “under” props, which will likely be too high given his recent production.
Per the FTN NBA splits tool, Diallo averaged over 34 minutes per game without SGA, which resulted in an increase of 1.78 assists and 2.86 rebounds per contest along with a massive 3.5 FGA per game. Keep an eye on SGA’s potential return, and Diallo’s props will follow for either over or under based on the news.
Bet the Over in Jazz vs. Clippers Wednesday?
Would you believe that the team with the most 3-pointers made per game is the Utah Jazz? Utah leads the NBA and is the all-time leader in 3PM in NBA history per game at 16.8. This goes against the traditional narrative of the Jazz being a slow-paced team with a limited offense.
For betting purposes, this could lead to a solid value in the “over” market against the Clippers, who, ironically, have the best 3-point field goal percentage in the NBA. This matches up the team that makes the highest percentage of 3-pointers with the team that makes the most 3-pointers, which makes the over an attractive market.
Pair that fact with the trend of Clippers games being 19-10 in favor of the over, and the Utah Jazz scoring 122 points or more in three of the last four games and you have a game that certainly trends toward the “over.” Keep an eye on this line as it releases, as you can wager on the over, but also on “3s-made” props for individual players as well.