Wednesday presents us with a massive 14-game MLB slate, with games spanning from 1:05 p.m. ET all the way until 8:10 p.m. A 14-game slate also provides a massive amount of betting opportunities.
The difference in baseball compared to other sports is how the spreads (run lines) are measured. Unlike in other sports where the size of a spread can vary, baseball’s spreads are defaulted to 1.5 runs, with the odds being juiced one way or another. This makes targeting games before all the odds are up a bit easier, especially for the sake of these articles.
Below are two of my favorite bets for Wednesday, both stemming from the same game.
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals
Pick No. 1: Nationals -1.5 (+105, PointsBet)
If Max Scherzer is on the mound for the Nationals, they’ll immediately carry a juiced money line. Because of this, I want to take the value at plus-money with the run-line. Not only do I expect Scherzer to tame this Cardinals’ offense given his stellar pitching so far this season (11.37 strikeouts per nine innings, .152 batting average allowed), but this is a great spot for the Nationals’ offense. Carlos Martinez has been abysmal this season, having allowed 13 runs in his first 15 innings pitched on 17 hits. Given the talent in the Nationals' offense in an exploitable matchup coupled with their ace taking the mound, winning by more than one run seems like a likely out and getting it at plus-money is a great value.
Pick No. 2: under 8.5 runs (-115, PointsBet)
The implied run total in this game is a full run (if not more) higher than we’re typically used to in games that Scherzer pitches, making it a total that I want to take advantage of. Including his first three starts this season, Scherzer has posted an ERA under 3.00 in six of his last seven seasons and his .152 batting average allowed this season is his lowest since 2018. Yes, there’s only been three starts, but he’s clearly in great form. Even if the Nationals knock Carlos Martinez around, it’ll take a massive scoring output on their end in order for the over to hit here as long as Scherzer does his job.