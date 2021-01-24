After 11 games in the NHL on Sunday, the schedule is light Monday, as we only have one game. The 1-3-1 Ottawa Senators are out West as they play the 2-5 Vancouver Canucks. This is the first of three straight meetings between these two teams, and both have a lot of ground to make up in the North Division.
Below you’ll find a few of my favorite bets for Monday, and if you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com
Ottawa Senators +132 (DraftKings) at Vancouver Canucks -149 (William Hill) — 6.5 goals
Both teams are off to brutal starts, as the Canucks have just two wins and have lost five of their past six. The Senators enter on a four-game losing skid after winning their season opener.
One of these teams will end its losing streak, and I believe it’ll be the Canucks, but the over on the 6.5 total is the strongest play on the board. Ottawa has played to the over in three of its five games and Vancouver has played to the over in four straight games. This is a trend I expect to continue with the Canucks as they’ve surrendered a league-high 4.71 goals per game. They’ve coughed up at least five goals in four straight games and allowed 17 in their three-game series with the Montreal Canadiens. Ottawa has allowed the third-most goals per game this season (4.00). They both also rank inside the top 10 in shots allowed per game.
Prediction: 5-3, Vancouver
Best bet: Over 6.5
Bo Horvat OVER 2.5 Shots -114 (DraftKings)
Horvat has a team-high five goals and leads all forwards with 20 shots. Quinn Hughes has 21 and I like the over on his 1.5 shot prop, but it’s juiced up at -215. Horvat was promoted to the top line in Vancouver’s last game with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, which is great for Horvat’s game. He also leads all Vancouver forwards in ice time per game (19:25). The Senators have allowed the ninth-most shots per 60 minutes at 5v5.