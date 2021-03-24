Eleven games on the NHL schedule Thursday so plenty of action on the board. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Carolina Hurricanes -161 (DraftKings) at Columbus Blue Jackets +140 (Pointsbet) - 5.5
Carolina and Columbus face off for the fourth straight game and the Hurricanes can earn a split with a win. A victory would also give Carolina six points out of a possible eight in the four-game series. The under hit in all three games and I think it’s a trend we can continue to attack.
The Blue Jackets rank last in scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances at 5v5 per 60 minutes since Feb. 1, according to Natural Stat Trick. They’re 27th in shots for and the Hurricanes are in the top 10 in eliminating shot attempts and scoring chances over the last seven weeks. The Hurricanes have allowed three or fewer goals in 13 of their last 14 games and two or fewer in eight of their past 12 contests.
Prediction: 3-1, Carolina
Best Bet: Under
Prop Bet: Andrei Svechnikov O 2.5 SOG
Tampa Bay Lightning -169 (WilliamHill) at Dallas Stars +150 (WilliamHill) - 5.5
Tampa Bay improved to 4-0 against the Stars this season thanks to a 2-1 win in Dallas on Tuesday. They’ve outscored Dallas 13-4 in the four games and Andrei Vasilevskiy has shut them out twice. He only had to make 20 saves in one of his shutouts and he only had to turn aside 16 pucks Tuesday.
Dallas’ 1.81 GF/60 at 5v5 since Feb. 1 ranks 27th in the league and Vasilevskiy enters with a league-high .933 SV% to go along with the second-best GAA (1.83). Even when you find a way to put a few pucks on the net against Tampa Bay, you have to face a guy who has the best high-danger save percentage in the league. Vasilevsky has won 21 of his 25 starts and Tampa Bay has won 14 of its last 17 games. The Stars have lost 11 of their last 14 games. We got -150 on Tuesday but the line is pushing -170 so I think the better play is the under 5.5 goal total.
Prediction: 3-1, Tampa Bay
Best Bet: Under
Prop: Ondrej Palat O 1.5 SOG; Jamie Benn to score zero points
Other bets to consider: DET @ NSH U 5.5; COL Money line; Mika Zibanejad O 2.5 SOG; Sidney Crosby O 2.5 SOG; Mitch Marner O 2.5 SOG; Mikko Rantanen O 2.5 SOG; Gabriel Landeskog to score at least one point