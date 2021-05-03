There are seven NBA games Tuesday night, as the season winds down. Of course, there is so much happening in the basketball world, which impacts your DFS and betting approach every night. Let’s take a look at a few things that stand out to me for Tuesday.
The Sacramento Kings remain extremely banged up. De’Aaron Fox is still questionable, while the Kings just saw Tyrese Haliburton suffer a nasty-looking knee injury. In his absence, Buddy Hield stepped in and scored 27 points on 19 shot attempts and we have to give a long look to his points props if both Haliburton and Fox are ruled out.
With both players off the floor this season, Hield is sporting a solid 24% usage rate, and this is an incredible matchup, as the Thunder are allowing the most points per game to opposing shooters off screens this season (6.4). Hield, meanwhile, is averaging 2.7 points per game off screens this year, good for fifth in the NBA.
We also get a rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, which was a very fun game over the weekend. However, despite both teams having plenty of offense at their disposal, I’m leaning toward the under in this game. The total opens up at around 243 points, which is an insanely high number. This game reached 231 points last game, despite both teams shooting just over 40% from beyond the arc. Sure, both teams go over their implied totals at top-five rates in the league, but 243 points is a lot and I’m playing it safe here.
Finally, I like the Clippers to win by at least 8.5 points at home against the Raptors. Fred VanVleet didn’t play Sunday with a hip issue and if he is out again, I only feel better about this prediction. But the fact of the matter is that the Raptors are not a very good team, the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard back and they are at home. They have also covered the spread in 56.2% of their games this season, good for the fifth-highest rate.